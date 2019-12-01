Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Garners assist in win
Virtanen picked up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Virtanen's helper came on the last goal of the game, scored by Josh Leivo. Virtanen has taken a step forward on offense this year, with 12 points in 27 games. He's added 53 shots and 48 hits, making him of some interest to fantasy owners in deeper formats despite his third-line role.
