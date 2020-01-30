Virtanen potted a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Virtanen's tally at 7:00 of the third period gave the Canucks their first lead of the game. It would stand as the game-winning goal. The winger has produced two scores and four helpers in a four-game point streak. Virtanen has 15 markers, 31 points, 104 shots on net and 76 hits in 51 appearances this season.