Virtanen (illness) took pregame warmups and will play Tuesday versus the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Virtanen was deemed a game-time decision earlier Monday, but he'll be ready to play. He has 12 points in 28 contests this season, and he's set to skate in a third-line role. Nikolay Goldobin is a healthy scratch for Monday's game.