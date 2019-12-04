Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Good to go versus Sens
Virtanen (illness) took pregame warmups and will play Tuesday versus the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Virtanen was deemed a game-time decision earlier Monday, but he'll be ready to play. He has 12 points in 28 contests this season, and he's set to skate in a third-line role. Nikolay Goldobin is a healthy scratch for Monday's game.
