Virtanen is a healthy scratch Tuesday against Montreal, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Virtanen got into the lineup Monday in Montreal after sitting out the previous two as a healthy scratch, and it appears he didn't do enough against the Canadiens to get the nod against them again Tuesday. Adam Gaudette will take Virtanen's spot on the third line next to Brandon Sutter and Antoine Roussel.