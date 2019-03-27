Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Hits 25-point plateau
Virtanen scored a goal and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Virtanen is up to 15 goals and 25 points in 67 games this season, as well as 144 hits and 149 shots. It's been a career year for the New Westminster native, but his fantasy value remains limited to deep formats that reward physical play.
