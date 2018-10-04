Virtanen (back) is in the lineup for Opening Night on Wednesday against the Flames, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Virtanen was considered a game-time call for the matchup, but he appears ready to go as the Canucks go through warmups. The 22-year-old winger will look to build off a promising 2017-19 campaign, during which he racked up 10 goals and 10 assists, and is slotted to skate alongside Tyler Motte and Brandon Sutter.