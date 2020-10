Virtanen signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with the Canucks on Thursday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Virtanen had his best season yet as a pro in 2019-20, setting career highs in goals (18), assists (18) and power-play points (9) while skating in a bottom-six role with the Canucks. The 24-year-old winger will likely put up similar numbers in 2020-21, so he won't be a useful fantasy option in most formats.