Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Involved in two scoring plays
Virtanen scored and also picked up an assist Thursday, en route to a 5-1 home win against the Blues.
Virtanen was among three Canucks skaters to put a crooked number in the points column as a result of this commanding win. He's trailed off slightly since averaging a half-point per game during the first month of the season, but the B.C. native already has a career-high in goals with 11 through 38 games.
