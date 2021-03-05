Virtanen scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was easily Virtanen's best game of the season -- it's just the second time he's gotten on the scoresheet. With Elias Pettersson (upper body) out, J.T. Miller shifted to center and Virtanen got a chance to play on the top line. The 24-year-old Virtanen has just three goals to go with 33 shots on net, 47 hits and 26 PIM through 22 appearances. His best chance of staying in top six once Pettersson returns is to outperform rookie winger Nils Hoglander.