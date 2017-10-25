Virtanen scored the game's only goal Tuesday against Minnesota.

The goal came in the third period after Virtanen followed up on his own rebound and sniped a shot past goaltender Devan Dubnyk. While he isn't playing on the power play, Virtanen's top-line role alongside the Sedin twins makes him an intriguing fantasy option. He's picked up all three of his points this season over his last three games, so if he sticks on the top line, there's no reason he can't keep producing at a rate that at least makes him worth a look in some deeper formats.