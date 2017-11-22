Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Nabs assist Tuesday
Virtanen recorded an assist in 10:25 of ice time Tuesday against Philadelphia.
Virtanen had recently been a healthy scratch, but he got back in the lineup Saturday against the Blues and got on the scoresheet Tuesday in Philadelphia. If he continues playing with the Sedin twins, he should manage some decent production. Virtanen has just two goals and five points in 17 games on the season, however, so don't expect anything crazy. The youngster can be of value in deeper formats, but he needs to show more consistency before we can trust him in shallow leagues.
