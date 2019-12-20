Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Nabs pair of helpers
Virtanen recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
The winger assisted on the first two goals on the game, scored by Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson. Virtanen is up to 19 points, 67 shots on goal and 55 hits in 36 appearances. He's on pace to shatter the 25 points he had in a career year last season.
