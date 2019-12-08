Virtanen picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old has run hot and cold this season, but Virtanen's on a nice roll at the moment with a goal and six points in his last five games. That hot streak has pushed him up to 15 points (seven goals, eight helpers) in 30 games on the year, but his third-line placement and lack of power-play time will keep him on the fringes of fantasy relevance.