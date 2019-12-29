Virtanen scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Virtanen netted his 11th goal of the year at 10:22 of the first period. The 23-year-old has four goals and two helpers over his last seven games. For the year, Virtanen has 11 markers, 10 assists, 74 shots on goal and 64 hits in 39 contests. He should easily shatter his previous career high of 25 points, set last season.