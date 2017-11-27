Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Nets third goal in losing cause
Virtanen scored his third goal of the season and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Rangers.
Virtanen only skated 10:01 in the defeat, but he showcased his lethal sniping ability with a perfectly placed shot that beat elite netminder Henrik Lundqvist. The 21-year-old appears to be staying in the lineup for the time being and can offer some value in deeper formats. He's sporting a tidy plus-5 rating and delivering some crushing hits, making him a well-rounded fantasy winger. He'll need to show more consistency and earn more minutes to warrant a look in most fantasy leagues, but he's worth keeping an eye on this season.
