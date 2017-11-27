Virtanen scored his third goal of the season and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Rangers.

Virtanen only skated 10:01 in the defeat, but he showcased his lethal sniping ability with a perfectly placed shot that beat elite netminder Henrik Lundqvist. The 21-year-old appears to be staying in the lineup for the time being and can offer some value in deeper formats. He's sporting a tidy plus-5 rating and delivering some crushing hits, making him a well-rounded fantasy winger. He'll need to show more consistency and earn more minutes to warrant a look in most fantasy leagues, but he's worth keeping an eye on this season.