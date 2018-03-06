Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Notches two points in win
Virtanen scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Monday.
Virtanen hasn't been anything close to what Vancouver thought it was getting in the 2014 draft, when it took him sixth overall. He's managed just 17 points this season, and that's a career high for him. Still, he is only 21 years old and the Canucks probably aren't going to declare things hopeless for such a young player. For now, though, his value is mostly limited to dynasty leagues with a hope of him breaking out in 2018-19.
