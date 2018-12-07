Virtanen recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Nashville

Of Virtanen's 14 points through 31 games, nine have been goals. While he's already just one goal short of last season's career high, the sixth overall selection from the 2014 draft is primed for regression. He's never sustained a shooting percentage better than 7.7 before but now sits at 13.2 percent.

