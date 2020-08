Virtanen scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Virtanen started on the fourth line, but saw most of his time with J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson in the contest. That trio combined for two goals and six points. Virtanen hasn't been much of a force on offense -- these were his first two points in eight postseason outings. The 24-year-old winger has racked up 21 PIM, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating.