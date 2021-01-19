Virtanen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Virtanen's point shot deflected in off of Flames blueliner Juuso Valimaki to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. While he was listed in the top line, Virtanen's 9:23 of ice time was lowest among Canucks forwards. The 24-year-old has mostly been a bottom-six player throughout his career, and the return of J.T. Miller from COVID-19 protocols could result in Virtanen's return to the third line. In four games, Virtanen has just one goal, eight shots and five hits.