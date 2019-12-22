Play

Virtanen netted a power-play goal and served up five hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Virtanen cashed in on an extended two-man advantage to start the scoring Saturday. The winger has five points in his last five games and 20 points through 37 contests overall. He's added 68 shots on goal, 60 hits and 20 PIM.

More News
Our Latest Stories