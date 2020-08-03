Virtanen is listed as a scratch for Sunday's contest against the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Virtanen also missed an exhibition game last Wednesday but it's unclear why he's out. Until an update is available, he's considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's tilt with Minnesota.
