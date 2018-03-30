Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Out Thursday
Virtanen (illness) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
There are reportedly several Canucks dealing with the flu ahead of Thursday night's contest, but it appears as though Virtanen will likely be the only one forced to sit out. Luckily for Vancouver, Brendan Gaunce (leg) will make his return to the lineup following a 24-game absence, so the Canucks shouldn't be shorthanded up front against Edmonton. Virtanen will likely be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Columbus.
