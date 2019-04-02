Virtanen (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game against the Sharks but coach Travis Green hopes he will play during the team's two-game road trip to close out the season.

It appears as though it's not the last we've heard from Virtanen this season, whether it be for one or two more contests. The fourth-year winger has posted the best campaign of his career in 2018-19, collecting a career-best 25 points -- 15 goals and 10 assists -- over just 68 games thanks to his occasional inclusion on the power play. He'll look to add some icing to the cake, but the Canucks will run with the same lineup Tuesday that they used in Saturday's shootout win over the Stars.