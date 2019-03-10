Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Physical in return
Virtanen (ribs) skated 16:04 and offered up five hits and four shots on goal in a 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
He missed 10 games with the fractured rib, but it didn't stop him from imposing a physical toll on the Golden Knights. The winger has 124 hits and 140 shots to go with 22 points in 59 appearances this season. Playing alongside Bo Horvat and Antoine Roussel on the top line could lead to better production for the 22-year-old down the stretch.
