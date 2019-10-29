Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Pots third goal
Virtanen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Make it goals in three straight games for Virtanen, who is up to five points and 15 hits in 11 games. He was also credited with the game-winning goal, scoring the third of five Canucks' tallies in the first period. Virtanen is known more for his physical skills than his scoring -- he's topped 20 points and 150 hits in each of the last two seasons.
