Virtanen has recorded two assists to go along with seven hits and 11 shots over the past five games.

The B.C. native is trying to assert himself on a team that features a pair of showstopping phenoms in Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, but Virtanen's been wildly inconsistent in 2018-19. Vancouver's first-round (sixth overall) pick from the 2014 draft has eight goals to complement four helpers and a plus-4 rating over 27 games, though he's only produced in back-to-back games twice this season.