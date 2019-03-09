Virtanen (ribs) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Vegas.

Virtanen has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to a fractured rib, but the Canucks don't plan on easing him back into action, as he's expected to return to a prominent role Saturday, skating on Vancouver's top line and second power-play unit against the Golden Knights. The 2014 first-round pick has notched 12 goals and 22 points in 58 games this campaign.