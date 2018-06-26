Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Receives qualifying offer
The Canucks have extended Virtanen a qualifying offer.
Virtanen set career highs in goals (10) and points (20) in 2017-18, so it's no surprise that the Canucks aren't willing to let him walk as a free agent. The 2014 sixth overall pick is just 21-years-old, and still has plenty of room to grow offensively.
