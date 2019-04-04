Virtanen (lower body) will rejoin the action Thursday against the Predators.

Virtanen missed two games in a row while battling a lower-body issue, but his return up front Thursday should provide Vancouver with some additional offensive firepower. Although the 22-year-old hasn't pieced together quite as strong of a campaign at the top level as the Canucks were hoping for when they drafted him sixth overall in 2014, he does have career-high marks for both points (25) and goals (15) this season.