Virtanen scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Virtanen tallied at 2:50 of the first period, and Thatcher Demko posted a 48-save shutout to make it stand. The Canucks added three more goals in the third period to stretch the lead. Virtanen also took a hard hit from Brayden McNabb late in the third period, but he was able to stay on the bench. After the game, Virtanen said he was just winded, per Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. Through 15 games, Virtanen has three points, 15 shots on net and 35 hits, mostly playing in a bottom-six role.