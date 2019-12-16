Virtanen scored a power-play goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Sunday.

Virtanen scored his ninth of the year with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, his second goal in as many games. The 23-year-old amassed career highs in points (25) and goals (15) in 2018-19 and is on pace to surpass both of those totals this season.