Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Scores late PPG
Virtanen scored a power-play goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Sunday.
Virtanen scored his ninth of the year with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, his second goal in as many games. The 23-year-old amassed career highs in points (25) and goals (15) in 2018-19 and is on pace to surpass both of those totals this season.
