Virtanen agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.

Virtanen set career highs last season in games played (75), goals (10) and assists (10), while averaging just 11:59 of ice time. The 2014 sixth-overall pick should take on an expanded role with the club this season, especially following the departure of the Sedin twins. If the British Columbia native can see more time on the power play, his fantasy value would certainly be trending upward.