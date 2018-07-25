Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Secures new deal
Virtanen agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.
Virtanen set career highs last season in games played (75), goals (10) and assists (10), while averaging just 11:59 of ice time. The 2014 sixth-overall pick should take on an expanded role with the club this season, especially following the departure of the Sedin twins. If the British Columbia native can see more time on the power play, his fantasy value would certainly be trending upward.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...