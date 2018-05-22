Virtanen potted 10 goals and pitched in 10 assists through the course of 2017-18, throwing in 156 hits as well.

After spending 2016-17 in the minors, Virtanen earned a spot with the big club during training camp, and enjoyed steady playing time although he just averaged 11:59 of ice time. The 21-year-old was physical as well as his 156 hits led the teams forward group, and he skated primarily with Bo Horvat during the year. If the two stick together during 2018-19, perhaps Virtanen will see an increase of ice time, as Horvat projects to take over the first line center role with the absence of Daniel and Henrik Sedin.