Virtanen (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Jets, Irfaan Gaffar reports.
It isn't clear why Virtanen isn't dressing Wednesday, but there's not yet any reason to be concerned that he might miss Saturday's tilt versus Minnesota. During the regular season, Virtanen managed 36 points in 69 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Earns helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Two points in win•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Scores late in blowout•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Adds insurance goal on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Gets game-winner on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Dishes pair of helpers•