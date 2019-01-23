Virtanen skated as an extra forward in Wednesday's practice, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Virtanen's ice time has declined in the past four games, going from 17:44 to 10:42 in his most recent outing. He ended his 11-game point drought in Sunday's win over Detroit, but that isn't enough to earn more ice time. Skating as an extra forward implies that he'll be scratched for Wednesday's match with Carolina, but that's not the case and he will play. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the press box in the coming games if he doesn't show more consistency in his game.