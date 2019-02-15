Virtanen is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Kings, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Virtanen briefly left Wednesday's game before returning and finishing with four shots on goal, a hit and two penalty minutes over 10:50 of ice time. Unfortunately, it appears the issue will cost him the next game as a result, leading to either Tim Schaller or Nikolay Goldobin joining the forward ranks. Virtanen won't have to wait long for his next chance to return Saturday versus the Sharks.

