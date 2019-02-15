Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Slated to sit Thursday
Virtanen is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Kings, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Virtanen briefly left Wednesday's game before returning and finishing with four shots on goal, a hit and two penalty minutes over 10:50 of ice time. Unfortunately, it appears the issue will cost him the next game as a result, leading to either Tim Schaller or Nikolay Goldobin joining the forward ranks. Virtanen won't have to wait long for his next chance to return Saturday versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Collects assist in road loss•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Skates as extra forward•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Snaps point drought•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Involved in two scoring plays•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Sends out assist•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: One goal shy of career high•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...