Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Slings pair of assists
Virtanen contributed two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
The first of Virtanen's helpers came on the power play, his sixth such point this season. He's at 28 points, 100 shots, 75 hits and 24 PIM overall through 49 games. The 23-year-old played on the top line Saturday, swapping places with the slumping Brock Boeser.
