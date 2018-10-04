Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Snags goal against Calgary
Virtanen scored a goal in Wednesday's season openers versus the Flames.
After dealing with a back injury earlier in the week, Virtanen returned in time to suit up Opening Night. The winger logged just 13:32 of ice time, which may have been a strictly tactical choice, but could also have been related to his injury. The 2014 sixth-overall pick will look to better his 10-goal 2017-18 campaign and is off to a solid start.
