Virtanen had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Virtanen set up Tyler Myers for the opening goal, and the two swapped roles as Virtanen's tally stretched the Canucks' lead to 3-0 seven minutes later. The winger added four shots on goal and two hits. The 23-year-old has five power-play points this year -- all of which have come in the last seven contests. Virtanen is up to 23 points in 40 contests in 2019-20, just two shy of his career-high 25 points from last year.