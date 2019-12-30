Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Snags pair of power-play points
Virtanen had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Virtanen set up Tyler Myers for the opening goal, and the two swapped roles as Virtanen's tally stretched the Canucks' lead to 3-0 seven minutes later. The winger added four shots on goal and two hits. The 23-year-old has five power-play points this year -- all of which have come in the last seven contests. Virtanen is up to 23 points in 40 contests in 2019-20, just two shy of his career-high 25 points from last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.