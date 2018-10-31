Virtanen got his first goal in nine games in Monday's victory over Minnesota.

Virtanen had only a single assist over that stretch, but was able to rip one past Devan Dubnyk to give his team the lead. His goal came on the power play, where he's been locked into the second unit. There are still high expectations for Virtanen to realize, and while it may take him another couple years to get there, he's currently on pace to reach 32 points, a dozen more than last season.