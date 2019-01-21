Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Snaps point drought
Virtanen ended his point drought with an assist in Monday's game versus Detroit.
Virtanen's assist snaps an 11 game point drought, the longest drought he's endured since his rookie campaign in 2015-16. The marker brings him up to 19 points in 50 games, putting him two away from setting a career high.
