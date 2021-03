Virtanen has just one goal and zero assists through 21 contests.

Virtanen scored 18 goals and 18 assists in 2019-20, both career highs. It was looking like the 24-year-old was starting to grow into the player that was expected when he was drafted sixth overall in 2014. However, 2021 has proven to be the opposite, as Virtanen's offense has completely dropped off. As a result, his average ice time dropped from last year's 13:05 to 11:21.