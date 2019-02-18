Virtanen will miss a month after sustaining a fractured rib.

Based on the timeline provided by the club, Virtanen will likely miss the Canucks' next 13 games due to his rib injury. The length of the winger's absence is likely why the team made the move to trade for Ryan Spooner -- who figures to get a shot playing alongside Elias Pettersson. Virtanen was bogged down in a six-game goal drought prior to getting hurt and will now have to wait until mid-March before getting a chance to tickle the twine.