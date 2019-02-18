Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Suffers fractice rib
Virtanen will miss a month after sustaining a fractured rib.
Based on the timeline provided by the club, Virtanen will likely miss the Canucks' next 13 games due to his rib injury. The length of the winger's absence is likely why the team made the move to trade for Ryan Spooner -- who figures to get a shot playing alongside Elias Pettersson. Virtanen was bogged down in a six-game goal drought prior to getting hurt and will now have to wait until mid-March before getting a chance to tickle the twine.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...