Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Surfaces on IR
Virtanen (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Virtanen underwent an MRI after exiting Wednesday's game against the Ducks, and the findings clearly weren't encouraging. The Canucks haven't released a specific timetable for the 22-year-old winger's recovery, but he'll miss Saturday's game against San Jose at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR.
