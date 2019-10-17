Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Tallies assist in win
Virtanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's win over the Red Wings.
That makes two points in Virtanen's last three outings. He's currently playing on the third line, which is where he will likely spend the bulk of the campaign. His stock has fallen over the years, but he posted 25 points in 70 games last season, and could push for 30 points in 2019-20.
