Virtanen scored a goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Virtanen had what would become a very valuable fifth goal for the Canucks, as the Capitals rallied to tie it in the third period. The 23-year-old winger is up to four points and 14 hits in 10 games this season. He was listed on the second line Friday, but skated only 9:17 in the contest -- on the ice, he's more of a bottom-six forward anyway.