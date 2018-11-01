Virtanen scored two goals on four shots in a 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Halloween.

Goals usually come in bunches, and right now, that's definitely the case for Virtanen. After not scoring in nine games, he broke through with a goal Monday; then Wednesday, Virtanen found the back of the net two more times. He now has five goals and seven points in 14 games. The 22-year-old is way ahead of his pace from last season, where he scored 10 goals and 20 points in 75 contests.