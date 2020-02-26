Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Two points in win
Virtanen scored a power-play goal and tallied an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.
The assist was Virtanen's first helper since Jan. 27, but the forward has goals in back-to-back contests and is up to 35 points in 62 games this season. Slightly concerning was Virtanen's ice time, as the Canucks' winger played only 12:01 in Tuesday's win.
