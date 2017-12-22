Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Two points Thursday
Virtanen filled up the box score with a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Virtanen's first multi-point effort of the season ended a five-game point drought. The 2014 sixth overall pick is close to being declared a complete bust, though his nine points through 32 games do at least have Virtanen on pace to eclipse his 2015-16 career high of 13 points.
