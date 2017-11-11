Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Watching from press box Saturday
Virtanen won't play Saturday night against the Sharks.
This situation has healthy scratch written all over it, as Virtanen's only posted one point over the last seven games and the Canucks will welcome Loui Eriksson (knee) back into the lineup after a long injury layoff. There's barely any fantasy value to be had with the former, as Virtanen's only converted on 7.7 of his shots and he's only averaging 9:44 of ice time.
